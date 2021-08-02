Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Earnings results for Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Enel Américas last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Enel Américas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Enel Américas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Enel Américas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enel Américas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Enel Américas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by insiders. Only 3.41% of the stock of Enel Américas is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Enel Américas is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.78. Enel Américas has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

