Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Earnings results for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Energy Transfer last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Energy Transfer has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year ($1.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Energy Transfer are expected to decrease by -32.58% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.20 per share. Energy Transfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Energy Transfer will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.77%. The high price target for ET is $16.00 and the low price target for ET is $9.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Energy Transfer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Energy Transfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.83% next year. This indicates that Energy Transfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

In the past three months, Energy Transfer insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,956,700.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.28% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by insiders. Only 37.58% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET



Earnings for Energy Transfer are expected to decrease by -32.58% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is 7.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is 7.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.78. Energy Transfer has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

