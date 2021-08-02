may delivered a positive earnings surprise ENI (NYSE:E)

Earnings results for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI S.p.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

ENI last announced its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. The firm earned $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 40.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.67 per share. ENI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ENI (NYSE:E)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ENI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 197.87%. The high price target for E is $70.00 and the low price target for E is $70.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ENI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, ENI has a forecasted upside of 197.9% from its current price of $23.50. ENI has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI pays a meaningful dividend of 3.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ENI has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ENI will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.96% next year. This indicates that ENI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ENI (NYSE:E)

In the past three months, ENI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of ENI (NYSE:E



Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 40.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of ENI is -261.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ENI is -261.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ENI has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ENI has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

