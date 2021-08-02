CAMDEN NATIONAL (NASDAQ:CAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($4.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Camden National are expected to decrease by -6.61% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $4.10 per share. Camden National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMDEN NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camden National in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camden National stock.

COSTAMARE (NYSE:CMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year ($0.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.5. Earnings for Costamare are expected to grow by 32.03% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $3.05 per share. Costamare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAMARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Costamare in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Costamare stock.

ROGERS (NYSE:ROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.16. Rogers has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year ($3.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7. Earnings for Rogers are expected to grow by 13.23% in the coming year, from $7.71 to $8.73 per share. Rogers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROGERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rogers in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rogers stock.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:MFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Mizuho Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.39 per share.

IS MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MFG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mizuho Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mizuho Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MFG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

