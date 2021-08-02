EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B (NYSE:AKO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $703.20 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B are expected to grow by 12.82% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.32 per share. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES B? (NYSE:AKO.B)

Wall Street analysts have given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP (NYSE:FBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $9.52 earnings per share over the last year ($11.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -29.00% in the coming year, from $8.07 to $5.73 per share. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLAGSTAR BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flagstar Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Flagstar Bancorp stock.

Flagstar Bancorp

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS (NYSE:CFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year ($6.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to decrease by -15.24% in the coming year, from $6.43 to $5.45 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CULLEN/FROST BANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CFR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($0.83) per share. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRVS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals