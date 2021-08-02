FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:FCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business earned $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for First Commonwealth Financial are expected to decrease by -4.84% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.18 per share. First Commonwealth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCF)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Commonwealth Financial in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Commonwealth Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FCF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION (NASDAQ:STRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Strategic Education has generated $6.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for Strategic Education are expected to grow by 16.91% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.29 per share. Strategic Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATEGIC EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STRA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Strategic Education in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Strategic Education stock.

TFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TFSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.9. Earnings for TFS Financial are expected to decrease by -32.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.19 per share. TFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last posted its earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2.

