NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS (NYSE:NMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($6.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Earnings for Navios Maritime Partners are expected to grow by 15.93% in the coming year, from $11.11 to $12.88 per share. Navios Maritime Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NMM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navios Maritime Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Navios Maritime Partners stock.

Navios Maritime Partners

MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:MBIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp has generated $5.77 earnings per share over the last year ($7.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Earnings for Merchants Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.57% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $5.49 per share. Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBIN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merchants Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Merchants Bancorp stock.

Merchants Bancorp

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year ($6.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Earnings for M.D.C. are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $8.24 to $9.38 per share. M.D.C. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M.D.C. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M.D.C. in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” M.D.C. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

M.D.C.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TU)

TELUS last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for TELUS are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.01 per share.

IS TELUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TU)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TELUS in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TELUS stock.

TELUS