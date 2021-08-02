TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year (($10.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 14.25% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $4.49 per share. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TARO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock.

STEPAN (NYSE:SCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.03. Stepan has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year ($6.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 8.09% in the coming year, from $6.80 to $7.35 per share. Stepan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stepan in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stepan stock.

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year ($1.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.21 per share. Tempur Sealy International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tempur Sealy International in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tempur Sealy International stock.

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:GNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Genocea Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.75) per share. Genocea Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNCA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genocea Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genocea Biosciences stock.

