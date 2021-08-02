Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Earnings results for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98.

Fair Isaac last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year ($9.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.0. Earnings for Fair Isaac are expected to grow by 34.90% in the coming year, from $8.51 to $11.48 per share. Fair Isaac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Fair Isaac will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $552.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.36%. The high price target for FICO is $577.00 and the low price target for FICO is $490.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac does not currently pay a dividend. Fair Isaac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

In the past three months, Fair Isaac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,929,875.00 in company stock. Only 3.27% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by insiders. 87.04% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO



Earnings for Fair Isaac are expected to grow by 34.90% in the coming year, from $8.51 to $11.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 55.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 55.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Fair Isaac has a P/B Ratio of 46.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

