Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Earnings results for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Fidelity National Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Financial has generated $5.34 earnings per share over the last year ($7.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Fidelity National Financial are expected to decrease by -10.79% in the coming year, from $5.47 to $4.88 per share. Fidelity National Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Fidelity National Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720504”.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.29%. The high price target for FNF is $58.00 and the low price target for FNF is $53.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity National Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 26.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fidelity National Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.51% next year. This indicates that Fidelity National Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

In the past three months, Fidelity National Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,385,161.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by insiders. 78.64% of the stock of Fidelity National Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF



Earnings for Fidelity National Financial are expected to decrease by -10.79% in the coming year, from $5.47 to $4.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 6.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Financial is 6.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Fidelity National Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

