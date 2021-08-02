Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Earnings results for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Fidelity National Information Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Its revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fidelity National Information Services are expected to grow by 15.85% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $7.53 per share. Fidelity National Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Fidelity National Information Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $165.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.34%. The high price target for FIS is $194.00 and the low price target for FIS is $150.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fidelity National Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $165.95, Fidelity National Information Services has a forecasted upside of 11.3% from its current price of $149.05. Fidelity National Information Services has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity National Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fidelity National Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.72% next year. This indicates that Fidelity National Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

In the past three months, Fidelity National Information Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,580,110.00 in company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Fidelity National Information Services is held by insiders. 88.89% of the stock of Fidelity National Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS



Earnings for Fidelity National Information Services are expected to grow by 15.85% in the coming year, from $6.50 to $7.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is -392.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fidelity National Information Services is -392.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fidelity National Information Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fidelity National Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

