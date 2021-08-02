Wall street estimates Earnings report First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Earnings results for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $12.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $14.74.

First Citizens BancShares last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares has generated $47.50 earnings per share over the last year ($56.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for First Citizens BancShares are expected to grow by 74.80% in the coming year, from $46.08 to $80.55 per share. First Citizens BancShares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. First Citizens BancShares will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6592133”.

Analyst Opinion on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $937.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.79%. The high price target for FCNCA is $1,000.00 and the low price target for FCNCA is $875.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares has a dividend yield of 0.24%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Citizens BancShares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Citizens BancShares is 3.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Citizens BancShares will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.33% next year. This indicates that First Citizens BancShares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

In the past three months, First Citizens BancShares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.66% of the stock of First Citizens BancShares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.73% of the stock of First Citizens BancShares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA



Earnings for First Citizens BancShares are expected to grow by 74.80% in the coming year, from $46.08 to $80.55 per share. The P/E ratio of First Citizens BancShares is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of First Citizens BancShares is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. First Citizens BancShares has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

