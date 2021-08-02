How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Earnings results for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

FMC last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC has generated $6.19 earnings per share over the last year ($4.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Earnings for FMC are expected to grow by 13.01% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $8.08 per share. FMC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. FMC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157451”.

Analyst Opinion on FMC (NYSE:FMC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FMC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.76%. The high price target for FMC is $139.00 and the low price target for FMC is $120.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FMC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FMC is 31.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FMC will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.76% next year. This indicates that FMC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FMC (NYSE:FMC)

In the past three months, FMC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of FMC is held by insiders. 86.48% of the stock of FMC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FMC (NYSE:FMC



Earnings for FMC are expected to grow by 13.01% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $8.08 per share. The P/E ratio of FMC is 26.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of FMC is 26.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.22. FMC has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FMC has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

