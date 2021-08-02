Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Earnings results for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Franklin Resources last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Resources has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.42 per share. Franklin Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Franklin Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6559334”.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.34%. The high price target for BEN is $36.00 and the low price target for BEN is $20.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Franklin Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.70, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.20, Franklin Resources has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $29.55. Franklin Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Resources has been increasing its dividend for 40 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Resources is 42.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.75% next year. This indicates that Franklin Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

In the past three months, Franklin Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $247,634.00 in company stock. 23.10% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.49% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN



Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 13.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 13.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Franklin Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

