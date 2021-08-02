Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Earnings results for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Gartner last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year ($3.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.7. Earnings for Gartner are expected to decrease by -3.88% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $6.20 per share. Gartner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Gartner will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gartner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $193.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.87%. The high price target for IT is $266.00 and the low price target for IT is $147.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner does not currently pay a dividend. Gartner does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gartner (NYSE:IT)

In the past three months, Gartner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,090,952.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Gartner is held by insiders. 91.76% of the stock of Gartner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gartner (NYSE:IT



Earnings for Gartner are expected to decrease by -3.88% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 66.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 66.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Gartner has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gartner has a P/B Ratio of 21.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

