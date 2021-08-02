Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Earnings results for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Healthpeak Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Its revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.5. Earnings for Healthpeak Properties are expected to grow by 8.81% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.73 per share. Healthpeak Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Healthpeak Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158057”.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthpeak Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.63%. The high price target for PEAK is $39.00 and the low price target for PEAK is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Healthpeak Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.15, Healthpeak Properties has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $36.97. Healthpeak Properties has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Healthpeak Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthpeak Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 73.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Healthpeak Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.36% next year. This indicates that Healthpeak Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Healthpeak Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $190,444.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by insiders. 94.72% of the stock of Healthpeak Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Healthpeak Properties are expected to grow by 8.81% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 72.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Healthpeak Properties is 72.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Healthpeak Properties has a PEG Ratio of 5.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Healthpeak Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

