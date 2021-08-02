Will stock surge before Earnings results? Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Earnings results for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($1.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Host Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 314.29% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $1.16 per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Host Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42076”.

Analyst Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.06%. The high price target for HST is $21.00 and the low price target for HST is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Host Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.58, Host Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 4.1% from its current price of $15.93. Host Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

In the past three months, Host Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,539.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Host Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 95.20% of the stock of Host Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST



Earnings for Host Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow by 314.29% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts is -12.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts is -12.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Host Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here