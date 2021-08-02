Earnings and Growth Analysis : Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Earnings results for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Houlihan Lokey last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm earned $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Houlihan Lokey has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($4.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.64% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.34 per share. Houlihan Lokey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Houlihan Lokey will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015775”.

Analyst Opinion on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.76%. The high price target for HLI is $80.00 and the low price target for HLI is $60.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Houlihan Lokey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.60, Houlihan Lokey has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $89.10. Houlihan Lokey has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Houlihan Lokey has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 37.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Houlihan Lokey will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.63% next year. This indicates that Houlihan Lokey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

In the past three months, Houlihan Lokey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,445,675.00 in company stock. 27.04% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 75.62% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI



Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.64% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Houlihan Lokey has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here