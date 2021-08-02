DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group last issued its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter. Donegal Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT (NASDAQ:MCRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Earnings for Monarch Casino & Resort are expected to grow by 40.43% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.89 per share. Monarch Casino & Resort has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Monarch Casino & Resort stock.

KIRBY (NYSE:KEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Earnings for Kirby are expected to grow by 146.53% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $2.49 per share. Kirby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kirby in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kirby stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WEYERHAEUSER (NYSE:WY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Weyerhaeuser has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -53.24% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $1.66 per share.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weyerhaeuser in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Weyerhaeuser stock.

