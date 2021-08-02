USANA HEALTH SCIENCES (NYSE:USNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year ($6.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for USANA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 1.75% in the coming year, from $6.30 to $6.41 per share. USANA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USANA HEALTH SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USNA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for USANA Health Sciences in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” USANA Health Sciences stock.

USANA Health Sciences

ENVIVA PARTNERS (NYSE:EVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year (($0.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enviva Partners are expected to grow by 36.71% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.08 per share.

IS ENVIVA PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enviva Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enviva Partners stock.

Enviva Partners

EMCOR GROUP (NYSE:EME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year ($2.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. Earnings for EMCOR Group are expected to grow by 8.47% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.30 per share. EMCOR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMCOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EME)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EMCOR Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EMCOR Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMCOR Group

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:NICK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on June 2nd, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2.

