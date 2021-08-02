Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Earnings results for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Hyatt Hotels last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $438 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels has generated ($5.40) earnings per share over the last year (($8.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hyatt Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.32) to ($0.19) per share. Hyatt Hotels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Hyatt Hotels will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5295622”.

Analyst Opinion on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.89%. The high price target for H is $90.00 and the low price target for H is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 10 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyatt Hotels has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.91, and is based on no buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.18, Hyatt Hotels has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $79.87. Hyatt Hotels has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels does not currently pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

In the past three months, Hyatt Hotels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,510,619.00 in company stock. 22.80% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.63% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H



Earnings for Hyatt Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.32) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is -8.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is -8.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hyatt Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

