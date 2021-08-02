How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Earnings results for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

IAA last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm earned $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. Its revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. IAA has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 12.09% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.41 per share. IAA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. IAA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.24%. The high price target for IAA is $65.00 and the low price target for IAA is $54.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA does not currently pay a dividend. IAA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

In the past three months, IAA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of IAA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of IAA (NYSE:IAA



Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 12.09% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of IAA is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of IAA is 36.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 32.52. IAA has a P/B Ratio of 116.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

