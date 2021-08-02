Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Earnings results for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Incyte last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Incyte has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Earnings for Incyte are expected to grow by 59.26% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.44 per share. Incyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Incyte will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721454”.

Analyst Opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Incyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.81%. The high price target for INCY is $120.00 and the low price target for INCY is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Incyte has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.44, Incyte has a forecasted upside of 20.8% from its current price of $77.35. Incyte has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte does not currently pay a dividend. Incyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

In the past three months, Incyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,321,552.00 in company stock. 15.80% of the stock of Incyte is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 91.08% of the stock of Incyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY



Earnings for Incyte are expected to grow by 59.26% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Incyte is 35.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Incyte is 35.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.68. Incyte has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Incyte has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here