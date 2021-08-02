Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Earnings results for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Invitae last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae has generated ($2.78) earnings per share over the last year (($3.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($2.30) per share. Invitae has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Invitae will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.97%. The high price target for NVTA is $58.00 and the low price target for NVTA is $33.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitae has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.38, Invitae has a forecasted upside of 55.0% from its current price of $27.99. Invitae has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae does not currently pay a dividend. Invitae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

In the past three months, Invitae insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,019,706.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Invitae is held by insiders. 90.30% of the stock of Invitae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA



Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.57) to ($2.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -7.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -7.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invitae has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here