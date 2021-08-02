Must-See Earnings Estimates for: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Earnings results for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

IPG Photonics last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 22.94% in the coming year, from $5.45 to $6.70 per share. IPG Photonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. IPG Photonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.03%. The high price target for IPGP is $275.00 and the low price target for IPGP is $180.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics does not currently pay a dividend. IPG Photonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

In the past three months, IPG Photonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,694,021.00 in company stock. 32.90% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.74% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP



Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 22.94% in the coming year, from $5.45 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 61.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 61.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. IPG Photonics has a P/B Ratio of 4.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

