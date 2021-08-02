ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Arrow Financial are expected to decrease by -11.18% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $2.86 per share. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROW FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AROW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrow Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arrow Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KRATON (NYSE:KRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Kraton has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year (($12.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kraton are expected to grow by 25.84% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.63 per share. Kraton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRATON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kraton in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kraton stock.

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.4. Earnings for Merit Medical Systems are expected to grow by 15.03% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.22 per share. Merit Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMSI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merit Medical Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merit Medical Systems stock.

CHUNGHWA TELECOM (NYSE:CHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5.

