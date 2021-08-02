WESBANCO (NASDAQ:WSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Its revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. WesBanco has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for WesBanco are expected to decrease by -19.34% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $2.46 per share. WesBanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESBANCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSBC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WesBanco in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” WesBanco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS (NYSE:FTAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors are expected to grow by 690.91% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $2.61 per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTAI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock.

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP (NYSE:JHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Janus Henderson Group are expected to grow by 1.58% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.85 per share. Janus Henderson Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JANUS HENDERSON GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JHG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Janus Henderson Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Janus Henderson Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JHG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ISSUER DIRECT (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.7. Earnings for Issuer Direct are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $0.99 per share. Issuer Direct has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Issuer Direct will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42212”.

IS ISSUER DIRECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Issuer Direct in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Issuer Direct stock.

