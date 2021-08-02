Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Earnings results for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Jacobs Engineering Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Engineering Group has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Earnings for Jacobs Engineering Group are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $7.08 per share. Jacobs Engineering Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Jacobs Engineering Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.29%. The high price target for J is $170.00 and the low price target for J is $118.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jacobs Engineering Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $137.00, Jacobs Engineering Group has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $135.25. Jacobs Engineering Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jacobs Engineering Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 15.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jacobs Engineering Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.86% next year. This indicates that Jacobs Engineering Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

In the past three months, Jacobs Engineering Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,402,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by insiders. 86.89% of the stock of Jacobs Engineering Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J



Earnings for Jacobs Engineering Group are expected to grow by 15.50% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $7.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 29.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Jacobs Engineering Group is 29.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jacobs Engineering Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here