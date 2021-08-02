Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Earnings results for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $10.77 earnings per share over the last year ($9.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 25.40% in the coming year, from $11.85 to $14.86 per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Jazz Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7187077”.

Analyst Opinion on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $201.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.61%. The high price target for JAZZ is $250.00 and the low price target for JAZZ is $128.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

In the past three months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,291,630.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.02% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ



Earnings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 25.40% in the coming year, from $11.85 to $14.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

