numbers crunched for you before earnings results KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Earnings results for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($8.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.27 per share. KKR & Co. Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. KKR & Co. Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.21%. The high price target for KKR is $74.00 and the low price target for KKR is $54.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

KKR & Co. Inc. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.17, KKR & Co. Inc. has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $63.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 32.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.74% next year. This indicates that KKR & Co. Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

In the past three months, KKR & Co. Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $733,941.00 in company stock. 39.34% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.08% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR



Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here