Earnings and Growth Analysis : L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Earnings results for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.83.

L3Harris Technologies last announced its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has generated $11.60 earnings per share over the last year ($6.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.2. Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 10.62% in the coming year, from $12.99 to $14.37 per share. L3Harris Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. L3Harris Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $226.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.22%. The high price target for LHX is $258.00 and the low price target for LHX is $199.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

L3Harris Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $226.23, L3Harris Technologies has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $226.74. L3Harris Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. L3Harris Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 35.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, L3Harris Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.39% next year. This indicates that L3Harris Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

In the past three months, L3Harris Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $58,623,228.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by insiders. 79.87% of the stock of L3Harris Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX



Earnings for L3Harris Technologies are expected to grow by 10.62% in the coming year, from $12.99 to $14.37 per share. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 35.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.87. The P/E ratio of L3Harris Technologies is 35.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 33.59. L3Harris Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. L3Harris Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

