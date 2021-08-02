Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Earnings results for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Lattice Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business earned $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.4. Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 37.29% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.81 per share. Lattice Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Lattice Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.50%. The high price target for LSCC is $62.00 and the low price target for LSCC is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lattice Semiconductor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Lattice Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

In the past three months, Lattice Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,463,761.00 in company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Lattice Semiconductor is held by insiders. 96.64% of the stock of Lattice Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC



Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 37.29% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 138.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Lattice Semiconductor is 138.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Lattice Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 9.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lattice Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 20.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

