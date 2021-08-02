Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Earnings results for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Life Storage last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Storage has generated $3.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Earnings for Life Storage are expected to grow by 6.15% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $4.83 per share. Life Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Life Storage will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-481-4010 with passcode “42035”.

Analyst Opinion on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Life Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.76%. The high price target for LSI is $122.00 and the low price target for LSI is $88.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Life Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Life Storage is 74.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Life Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.28% next year. This indicates that Life Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

In the past three months, Life Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,277,029.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Life Storage is held by insiders. 94.47% of the stock of Life Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI



Earnings for Life Storage are expected to grow by 6.15% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $4.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 52.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Life Storage is 52.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Life Storage has a PEG Ratio of 7.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Life Storage has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

