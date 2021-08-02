Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Earnings results for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.67.

Live Nation Entertainment last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Live Nation Entertainment has generated ($8.12) earnings per share over the last year (($8.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Live Nation Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.83) to $0.88 per share. Live Nation Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Live Nation Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.57%. The high price target for LYV is $110.00 and the low price target for LYV is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Live Nation Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.13, Live Nation Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $78.89. Live Nation Entertainment has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Live Nation Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

In the past three months, Live Nation Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.48% of the stock of Live Nation Entertainment is held by insiders. 71.54% of the stock of Live Nation Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV



Earnings for Live Nation Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.83) to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Live Nation Entertainment is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Live Nation Entertainment is -9.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here