Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Earnings results for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Louisiana-Pacific last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year ($7.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -52.25% in the coming year, from $12.42 to $5.93 per share. Louisiana-Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Louisiana-Pacific will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “2429778”.

Analyst Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Louisiana-Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.36%. The high price target for LPX is $100.00 and the low price target for LPX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Louisiana-Pacific has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.75, Louisiana-Pacific has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $55.44. Louisiana-Pacific has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific pays a meaningful dividend of 1.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Louisiana-Pacific has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 14.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Louisiana-Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.79% next year. This indicates that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

In the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $548,080.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by insiders. 95.63% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX



Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -52.25% in the coming year, from $12.42 to $5.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 7.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 7.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Louisiana-Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 4.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

