Earnings and Growth Analysis : Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Earnings results for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.41.

Lyft last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lyft has generated ($4.54) earnings per share over the last year (($5.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lyft are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($1.04) per share. Lyft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Lyft will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lyft in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.05%. The high price target for LYFT is $88.00 and the low price target for LYFT is $46.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft does not currently pay a dividend. Lyft does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

In the past three months, Lyft insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,337,558.00 in company stock. 22.86% of the stock of Lyft is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.22% of the stock of Lyft is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT



Earnings for Lyft are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.51) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Lyft is -9.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lyft is -9.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lyft has a P/B Ratio of 10.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

