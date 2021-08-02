How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Earnings results for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $15.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $14.89.

Markel last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by $1.25. The company earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel has generated $26.24 earnings per share over the last year ($198.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Markel are expected to grow by 21.53% in the coming year, from $56.47 to $68.63 per share. Markel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Markel will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Markel (NYSE:MKL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Markel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,141.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.35%. The high price target for MKL is $1,150.00 and the low price target for MKL is $1,125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Markel has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel does not currently pay a dividend. Markel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Markel (NYSE:MKL)

In the past three months, Markel insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $98,019.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.97% of the stock of Markel is held by insiders. 76.07% of the stock of Markel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Markel (NYSE:MKL



Markel has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

