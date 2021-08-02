Earnings : What to expect Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Earnings results for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Marriott International last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company earned $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Its revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow by 105.88% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $4.90 per share. Marriott International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Marriott International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2952228”.

Analyst Opinion on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.54%. The high price target for MAR is $158.00 and the low price target for MAR is $94.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marriott International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.13, Marriott International has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $145.98. Marriott International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

In the past three months, Marriott International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,702.00 in company stock. 12.41% of the stock of Marriott International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.76% of the stock of Marriott International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR



Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow by 105.88% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $4.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is -155.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is -155.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marriott International has a P/B Ratio of 109.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

