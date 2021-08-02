AUDIOCODES (NASDAQ:AUDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Earnings for AudioCodes are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.54 per share. AudioCodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUDIOCODES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUDC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AudioCodes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AudioCodes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AUDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AudioCodes

KNOWLES (NYSE:KN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KN)

Knowles last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.8. Earnings for Knowles are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.20 per share. Knowles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNOWLES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knowles in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Knowles stock.

Knowles

EXPONENT (NASDAQ:EXPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Earnings for Exponent are expected to grow by 8.72% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.87 per share. Exponent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPONENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exponent in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Exponent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Exponent

EXXON MOBIL (NYSE:XOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exxon Mobil has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Exxon Mobil are expected to grow by 11.44% in the coming year, from $4.11 to $4.58 per share.

IS EXXON MOBIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XOM)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exxon Mobil in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Exxon Mobil stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XOM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Exxon Mobil