Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Earnings results for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Microchip Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Its revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.9. Earnings for Microchip Technology are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $7.32 to $7.91 per share. Microchip Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.73%. The high price target for MCHP is $200.00 and the low price target for MCHP is $125.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microchip Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.79, Microchip Technology has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $143.12. Microchip Technology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 1.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Microchip Technology has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Microchip Technology is 28.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Microchip Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.86% next year. This indicates that Microchip Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

In the past three months, Microchip Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $930,015.00 in company stock. Only 2.03% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by insiders. 90.05% of the stock of Microchip Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP



Earnings for Microchip Technology are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $7.32 to $7.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 110.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 110.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. Microchip Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microchip Technology has a P/B Ratio of 7.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

