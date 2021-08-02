Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Earnings results for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.69 per share. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is 31.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.09% next year. This indicates that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

In the past three months, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are expected to grow by 15.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

