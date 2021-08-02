Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Earnings results for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Monster Beverage last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Monster Beverage has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 15.89% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.99 per share. Monster Beverage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Monster Beverage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.73%. The high price target for MNST is $118.00 and the low price target for MNST is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monster Beverage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.44, Monster Beverage has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $94.32. Monster Beverage has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage does not currently pay a dividend. Monster Beverage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

In the past three months, Monster Beverage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,068,093.00 in company stock. 10.60% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.22% of the stock of Monster Beverage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST



Earnings for Monster Beverage are expected to grow by 15.89% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 34.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Monster Beverage is 34.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.45. Monster Beverage has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Monster Beverage has a P/B Ratio of 9.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here