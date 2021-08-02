EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A (NYSE:AKO.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKO.A)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.20 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA ADR SERIES A A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKO.A)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AKO.A, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:ESRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.80 per share. Empire State Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESRT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Empire State Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Empire State Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COUSINS PROPERTIES (NYSE:CUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cousins Properties has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.1. Earnings for Cousins Properties are expected to grow by 2.54% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.83 per share. Cousins Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUSINS PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cousins Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cousins Properties stock.

EKSO BIONICS (NASDAQ:EKSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ekso Bionics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($1.09) per share. Ekso Bionics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EKSO BIONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EKSO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ekso Bionics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ekso Bionics stock.

