THE AARON’S (NYSE:AAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Aaron’s has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Earnings for The Aaron’s are expected to grow by 0.36% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $2.82 per share. The Aaron’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AARON’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Aaron’s in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Aaron’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LENDINGCLUB (NYSE:LC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LendingClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.57) to $0.70 per share. LendingClub has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENDINGCLUB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LendingClub in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” LendingClub stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

W. R. GRACE & CO. (NYSE:GRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company earned $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.1. Earnings for W. R. Grace & Co. are expected to grow by 23.08% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.80 per share. W. R. Grace & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS W. R. GRACE & CO. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GRA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” W. R. Grace & Co. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS (NYSE:PBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow by 31.49% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.38 per share.

IS PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

