Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Earnings results for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

National Retail Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. Its revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.40% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.90 per share. National Retail Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. National Retail Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.36%. The high price target for NNN is $55.00 and the low price target for NNN is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Retail Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, National Retail Properties has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $48.87. National Retail Properties has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Retail Properties has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Retail Properties is 84.46%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, National Retail Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.10% next year. This indicates that National Retail Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

In the past three months, National Retail Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,490.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by insiders. 87.76% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN



Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.40% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 41.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 41.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. National Retail Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Retail Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

