Will stock surge before Earnings results? NCR (NYSE:NCR)

Earnings results for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

NCR last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 30.07% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.59 per share. NCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. NCR will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.32%. The high price target for NCR is $62.00 and the low price target for NCR is $27.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.88, NCR has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $44.40. NCR has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR does not currently pay a dividend. NCR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

In the past three months, NCR insiders have sold 226,338.89% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,314.00 in company stock and sold $5,239,796.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of NCR is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of NCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NCR (NYSE:NCR



Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 30.07% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of NCR is -55.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NCR is -55.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NCR has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here