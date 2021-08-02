Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Earnings results for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The company earned $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Neurocrine Biosciences are expected to grow by 77.88% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $4.02 per share. Neurocrine Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Neurocrine Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.46%. The high price target for NBIX is $163.00 and the low price target for NBIX is $90.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neurocrine Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.47, Neurocrine Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $93.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Neurocrine Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

In the past three months, Neurocrine Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,570,004.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Neurocrine Biosciences is held by insiders. 99.71% of the stock of Neurocrine Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX



Earnings for Neurocrine Biosciences are expected to grow by 77.88% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences is 22.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.68. Neurocrine Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here