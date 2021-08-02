FIRST BUSEY (NASDAQ:BUSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. First Busey has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Earnings for First Busey are expected to decrease by -6.55% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.14 per share. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BUSE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Busey in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Busey stock.

MONRO (NASDAQ:MNRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.9. Earnings for Monro are expected to grow by 15.15% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.28 per share. Monro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNRO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monro in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Monro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MNRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DOUBLEVERIFY (NYSE:DV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. DoubleVerify has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DoubleVerify are expected to grow by 70.83% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.41 per share. DoubleVerify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUBLEVERIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DV)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DoubleVerify in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DoubleVerify stock.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PNBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $6.57 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Patriot National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

