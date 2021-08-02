IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company earned $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. IMAX has generated ($2.23) earnings per share over the last year (($1.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IMAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to $0.41 per share. IMAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IMAX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IMAX in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IMAX stock.

LANTHEUS (NASDAQ:LNTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lantheus are expected to grow by 148.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.87 per share. Lantheus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANTHEUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantheus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantheus stock.

FTI CONSULTING (NYSE:FCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting has generated $5.99 earnings per share over the last year ($6.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for FTI Consulting are expected to grow by 18.02% in the coming year, from $6.16 to $7.27 per share. FTI Consulting has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FTI CONSULTING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FTI Consulting in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” FTI Consulting stock.

IS CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHTR)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charter Communications in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Charter Communications stock.

