Will stock surge before Earnings results? ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

Earnings results for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

ONEOK last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year ($2.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for ONEOK are expected to grow by 7.60% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.54 per share. ONEOK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. ONEOK will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “1023039”.

Analyst Opinion on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ONEOK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.10%. The high price target for OKE is $60.00 and the low price target for OKE is $26.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ONEOK has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONEOK is 263.38%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, ONEOK will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.65% in the coming year. This indicates that ONEOK may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

In the past three months, ONEOK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of ONEOK is held by insiders. 63.98% of the stock of ONEOK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE



Earnings for ONEOK are expected to grow by 7.60% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of ONEOK is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of ONEOK is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.13. ONEOK has a PEG Ratio of 2.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONEOK has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

